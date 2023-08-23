News
Serena Williams welcomes second child, a baby girl!

August 23, 2023 00:52 IST
Serena Williams

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Serena Williams/Instagram

Tennis great Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian, and along with husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday.

"Welcome my beautiful angel," Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok that shows her, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the newborn.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful," Ohanian posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who said she was "evolving away" from tennis after last year's U.S. Open, confirmed on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York in May that she was expecting baby number two.

The announcement made a return to competitive tennis appear highly unlikely for 41-year-old Williams, one of the most decorated athletes ever to pick up a racket.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
