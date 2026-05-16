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Senthilkumar And Chinappa Win National Doubles Squash Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 16, 2026 14:40 IST

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Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa showcased their exceptional skills to clinch the mixed doubles title at the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships in Chennai.

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Key Points

  • Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa won the mixed doubles title at the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships.
  • The top-seeded pair defeated Abhay Singh and Rathika Seelan in a closely contested final.
  • Senthilkumar also secured the men's doubles title with Abhay Singh for the third consecutive year.
  • Joshna Chinappa teamed up with Rathika Seelan to win the women's doubles title.

Top seeds Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa produced a superb display to clinch the mixed doubles title at the 3rd HCL National Doubles Squash Championships here on Saturday.

Senthilkumar and Chinappa's Winning Performance

The top-seeded pair defeated the second-seeded duo of Abhay Singh and Rathika Seelan 11-7, 11-9 in a closely fought final at the Indian Squash Academy.

 

Doubles Crowns for Senthilkumar and Chinappa

Earlier in the tournament, both Senthilkumar and Joshna had also captured the men's and women's doubles crowns respectively with their partners.

Senthilkumar teamed up with Abhay to secure the men's doubles title for a third consecutive year after beating second seeds Rahul Baitha and Suraj Kumar Chand 11-8, 11-5 in the final.

In the women's doubles final, Joshna and Rathika outclassed Janet Vidhi and Pooja Arthi 11-8, 11-4 to lift the title.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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