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Guhan, Sandhesh Reach Squash Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 13, 2026 15:10 IST

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Tamil Nadu's Guhan Senthilkumar and Sandhesh PR showcased their squash prowess, advancing to the quarterfinals of the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships in Chennai.

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu's Guhan Senthilkumar and Sandhesh PR progressed to the men's doubles quarterfinals at the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships.
  • Guhan Senthilkumar and Sandhesh PR secured a dominant victory against Naman Surana and Pranav Agarwal.
  • Velavan Senthilkumar will partner with Abhay Singh in men's doubles and Joshna Chinappa in mixed doubles.
  • Other players including Shubham/Vedant Patel and Ravi Dixit/Vikas Mehra also won their respective matches.

Tamil Nadu pair of Guhan Senthilkumar and Sandhesh PR moved into the men's doubles quarterfinals of the 3rd HCL National Doubles Squash Championships here.

Guhan and Sandhesh's Dominant Performance

Guhan Senthilkumar and Sandhesh beat Naman Surana and Pranav Agarwal 11-1 11-2 in the opening round.

 

Other Key Pairings and Results

Velavan Senthilkumar is partnering with Abhay Singh in men's doubles and with veteran Joshna Chinappa in mixed doubles, and the pairs will be seen in action on Thursday.

The results:

Men's doubles (round of 16): Shubham/Vedant Patel bt Akashay Deepak/Parthiban 11-8 10-12 11-2; Mathew Godwin/Navaneeth Prabhu bt Vidik Karkashe/Yash Sonwani 11-4 11-6; Ravi Dixit/Vikas Mehra bt Ajinkya Shinde/Omkar Avhad 11-3 11-4; Guhan Senthilkumar/Sandhesh PR bt Naman Surana/Pranav Agarwal 11-1 11-2.

Women's 'doubles - Group B (round robin): Janet Vidhi/Pooja Arthi bt Kriya Saravanan/Nandikasree (retd).

Mixed doubles (round of 16): Ravi Dixit/Janet Vidhi bt Dinesh R/Ananya Narayan 4-11 11-5 11-8.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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