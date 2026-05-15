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Abhay Singh And Partners Aim For Double Win In Squash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 15, 2026 18:32 IST

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Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Joshna Chinappa, and Rathika Seelan are poised for potential double victories at the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships after dominating semi-final matches.

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Key Points

  • Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar advance to the men's doubles final at the National Doubles Squash Championships.
  • Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa, along with Abhay Singh and Rathika Seelan, reach the mixed doubles final.
  • Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan secure their spot in the women's doubles final as Group A toppers.
  • Several players are in contention to win two titles at the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships.

Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan are in line to register a double in the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships here.

On Friday, defending men's doubles champions Abhay and Senthilkumar stormed into the final at the Indian Squash Academy with a 11-1, 11-6 demolition of Ravi Dixit-Vikas Mehra.

 

Key Semi-Final Results

Senthilkumar-Joshna and Abhay-Rathika, the top two seeds, moved into the mixed doubles final, while the pair of Joshna and Rathika advanced to the women's doubles final as Group A toppers.

Men's Doubles Semifinal Results

1-Abhay Singh/ Velavan Senthilkumar bt Ravi Dixit/ Vikas Mehra 11-1, 11-6; 2-Rahul Baitha/ Suraj Kumar Chand bt Guhan Senthilkumar/ Sandhesh PR 11-8, 11-7.

Mixed Doubles Semifinal Results

1-Velavan Senthilkumar/ Joshna Chinappa bt Rahul Baitha/ Anika Dubey 11-6, 11-9; 2-Abhay Singh/ Rathika Seelan bt Suraj Kumar Chand/ Nirupama Dubey 12-10, 11-7.

Women's Doubles Round-Robin Results

Group A: 1-Joshna Chinappa/ Rathika Seelan bt Ananya Narayan/ Anika Dubey 11-5, 11-4; Group B: Janet Vidhi/ Pooja Arthi bt 2-Nirupama Dubey/ Shameena Riaz 8-11, 12-10, 11-5.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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