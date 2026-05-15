Abhay Singh And Partners Aim For Double Win In Squash

Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Joshna Chinappa, and Rathika Seelan are poised for potential double victories at the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships after dominating semi-final matches.

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Key Points Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar advance to the men's doubles final at the National Doubles Squash Championships.

Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa, along with Abhay Singh and Rathika Seelan, reach the mixed doubles final.

Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan secure their spot in the women's doubles final as Group A toppers.

Several players are in contention to win two titles at the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships.

Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan are in line to register a double in the HCL National Doubles Squash Championships here.

On Friday, defending men's doubles champions Abhay and Senthilkumar stormed into the final at the Indian Squash Academy with a 11-1, 11-6 demolition of Ravi Dixit-Vikas Mehra.

Key Semi-Final Results

Senthilkumar-Joshna and Abhay-Rathika, the top two seeds, moved into the mixed doubles final, while the pair of Joshna and Rathika advanced to the women's doubles final as Group A toppers.

Men's Doubles Semifinal Results

1-Abhay Singh/ Velavan Senthilkumar bt Ravi Dixit/ Vikas Mehra 11-1, 11-6; 2-Rahul Baitha/ Suraj Kumar Chand bt Guhan Senthilkumar/ Sandhesh PR 11-8, 11-7.

Mixed Doubles Semifinal Results

1-Velavan Senthilkumar/ Joshna Chinappa bt Rahul Baitha/ Anika Dubey 11-6, 11-9; 2-Abhay Singh/ Rathika Seelan bt Suraj Kumar Chand/ Nirupama Dubey 12-10, 11-7.

Women's Doubles Round-Robin Results

Group A: 1-Joshna Chinappa/ Rathika Seelan bt Ananya Narayan/ Anika Dubey 11-5, 11-4; Group B: Janet Vidhi/ Pooja Arthi bt 2-Nirupama Dubey/ Shameena Riaz 8-11, 12-10, 11-5.