Chinappa and Chotrani Shine at Hamburg Open Squash Tournament

Joshna Chinappa and Veer Chotrani lead the Indian charge at the Hamburg Open squash tournament, securing impressive victories and advancing to the next round.

Photograph: Khel India X

Key Points Joshna Chinappa defeats Saskia Beinhard in straight games at the Hamburg Open.

Veer Chotrani overcomes Ivan Perez to advance in the PSA Bronze-level event.

Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon receive first-round byes due to their seeding.

Velavan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna are knocked out in the opening round of the tournament.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Veer Chotrani advanced in the Hamburg Open squash, while compatriots Velavan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna bowed out in the opening round here.

Former women's world No 10 Joshna eased past local challenger Saskia Beinhard 11-4, 11-5, 11-4, while men's world No 47 Chotrani beat Spain's Ivan Perez 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 in the PSA Bronze-level event.

Other Indian Players at the Hamburg Open

Men's fifth seed Abhay Singh, who moved up to a career-best world ranking of 22 this week, and Ramit Tandon, the seventh seed, received first-round byes.

Other Indian results - Men: R Tsukue (Jpn) bt V Senthilkumar 11-4, 11-9, 14-12; Women: Hannah Craig (Irl) bt Tanvi Khanna 11-5, 11-7, 13-11.