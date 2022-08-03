CWG Squash: Joshna-Harinder advance; Sunayna wins plate final

IMAGE: Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the non-medal women's squash singles plate final. Photograph: Luke Walker/2022 Getty Images

The mixed doubles pair of veteran Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The immensely experienced Chinappa and her partner Sandhu downed Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11, 11-4, 11-3.



The Indians were a bit shaky initially and ended up conceding the first game.



However, they quickly turned things around and made a strong comeback to bag the next two games without breaking much sweat.

Earlier in the day, Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the non-medal women's squash singles plate final.



Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player.



World number 15 Saurav Ghosal, who went down in the semi-final yesterday, will take on home favourite James Willstrop of England in the bronze medal play-off later in the day.