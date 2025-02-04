Bhutan's King Takes Dip In Sangam

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The king, who arrived in Lucknow on Monday, was warmly welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with traditional music and dance before they traveled to Prayagraj together.

Yogi accompanied the monarch, who turns 45 on February 21, when he took the dip in the Sangam.

IMAGE: Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy, @myogiadityanath/X

