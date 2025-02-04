HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bhutan's King Takes Dip In Sangam

Bhutan's King Takes Dip In Sangam

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 04, 2025 14:23 IST

x

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The king, who arrived in Lucknow on Monday, was warmly welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with traditional music and dance before they traveled to Prayagraj together.

Yogi accompanied the monarch, who turns 45 on February 21, when he took the dip in the Sangam.

 

IMAGE: Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy, @myogiadityanath/X

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen
Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen
A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh
A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh
Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela
Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
Kumbh Mela: Pilgrims Struggle To Leave
Kumbh Mela: Pilgrims Struggle To Leave

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Not Losing Weight? 8 Reasons Why

webstory image 3

Look At Our Fab Lady Cricketers!

VIDEOS

Ananya's no-makeup look is a hit!0:31

Ananya's no-makeup look is a hit!

King of Bhutan accompanied by Yogi, leave for Prayagraj 1:32

King of Bhutan accompanied by Yogi, leave for Prayagraj

'Tere Baap ka bhi- - -': Why Kharge lost his cool in Rajya Sabha7:57

'Tere Baap ka bhi- - -': Why Kharge lost his cool in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD