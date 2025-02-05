HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 05, 2025 12:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the Maha Kumbh mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Dressed in a full-sleeve deep orange jersey and blue lowers, Modi held 'rudraksh' beads in his hands during the bathing ritual amid chants of mantras.

The prime minister, who was wearing a 'rudraksh' necklace, offered prayers to the Sun and River Ganga.

Modi took a boat ride from Arail Ghat to the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath earlier welcomed the PM upon his arrival in Prayagraj.

 

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26. It is considered among the holiest pilgrimages by Hindus

The mega fair on the banks of the Sangam has been drawing millions of pilgrims from across India and the world.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, so far, over 38 crore pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
