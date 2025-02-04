HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen

Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: February 04, 2025 08:43 IST

IMAGE: To accommodate the huge number of pilgrims, a high-tech kitchen has been established at Baba Satyapal Maharaj's pandal. Photograph: ANI

The double-decker bus restaurant at the Maha Kumbh.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: How Manasbal Will Become A Tourist Hotspot

And former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah singing Tune mujhe bulaya Sherawaliye.

Double-Decker Bus Becomes Restaurant At The Maha Kumbh
Location: Prayagraj

It's called Pumpkin and its owner, Manveer Godara, says it's the first such restaurant in Uttar Pradesh.

All Videos: ANI

 

How Manasbal Lake Will Become A Tourist Hotspot
Location: Ganderbal

The centrepiece of the government's initiative is a scenic 1.8-kilometre pathway encircling the lake, designed to showcase its breathtaking beauty.

 

 

Maha Kumbh: The Floating Shri Ram Stone
Location: Prayagraj

Displayed by Vrihaspati Giri Maharaj of the Juna Akhara, it has become a major attraction.

 

 

Farooq Abdullah Sings Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye
Location: Katra

The former J&K CM was handed a microphone by a fellow traveller to Katra, the gateway to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and surprised everyone by singing Main Aaya Main Aaya Sherawaliye.

The song, from the 1980 movie Aasha, starring Jeetendra, Reena Roy and Rameshwari, is popular even today.

 

Vande Bharat Reaches World's Highest Railway Bridge
Location: Katra

The Railways has successfully conducted the trial run of the first Vande Bharat train from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station to Srinagar railway station.

The train will run through the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway bridge in the world.

 

 

Indonesian Delegation Sings Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Location: Delhi

Music once again proves that it does not believe in manmade borders.

 

High-Tech Maha Kumbh Kitchen Serves...
Location: Prayagraj

...One lakh devotees every day.

Equipped with advanced machinery, the kitchen prepares chapatis, rice, vegetables, halwa and puris.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
