It was Arshad's day: Neeraj Chopra

It was Arshad's day: Neeraj Chopra

Source: ANI
August 09, 2024 10:00 IST
'Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will be heard in the future.'

Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra (silver) and Anderson Peters (bronze) celebrate with their national flags at the conclusion of the men's Javelin Throw final 

IMAGE: Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra (silver) and Anderson Peters (bronze) celebrate with their national flags at the conclusion of the men's Javelin Throw final on Thursday, August 8. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who earned a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, said on Friday that while he gave his best, it was Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem's day to win gold.

 

"We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country. It's time to improve the game now. We will sit and discuss and enhance our performance," Chopra told ANI.

Chopra said that the competition was tough and that every athlete has their day, adding, "Today was Arshad's day. I gave my best, but some things need to be addressed and worked on."

He expressed confidence in India's future Olympic prospects.

"India played well (at the Paris Olympics). Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will be heard in the future."

SEE: Neeraj Chopra says, it was not my day. VIDEO: ANI

Chopra won silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters at the Paris Olympics. His best throw came on his second attempt, but four consecutive fouls hindered his chances of winning gold.

Following his performance, Chopra became the second male athlete post-independence to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record and surpassing Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's mark from Beijing 2008. Grenada's Anderson Peters secured bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.

Earlier, Chopra had achieved a throw of 89.34 meters in the Group B qualification round, his second-best all-time throw. Despite a competitive rivalry with Nadeem, where Chopra led 9-0 in their head-to-head matchups, Nadeem's throw of 90.18 meters at the 2022 Commonwealth Games exceeded Chopra's top effort.

Pakistan's Nadeem wins Javelin gold; Neeraj silver
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 13
'It's different feeling when hockey team wins a medal'
We stand against...: UN on attacks on Hindus in B'desh
Life Hill Gayi Review
Will Vinesh Get A Joint Silver Medal?
Dr Yunus Takes Charge In Dhaka
Paris Olympics 2024

