Pakistan's Nadeem wins Javelin gold; Neeraj silver

IMAGE: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrates after his record of 92.97 metres in the Olympics men’s Javelin Throw final in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Gold eluded defending champion Neeraj Chopra, as he signed off with a silver in the Olympics men's Javelin Throw in Paris on Thursday.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was a class above the field, setting a new Games record of 92.97 metres for the gold medal.

The 26-year-old Chopra, who never lost to Nadeem in their earlier 10 meetings, took the silver with his second round throw of 89.45 metres.

He won gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m three years ago.

The season's best effort was the Indian's only legitimate throw of the evening.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra in action during his second round. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Chopra, comfortably ahead in qualifiers and favourite to win, looked off his best form. His best of 89.45m was also his only valid attempt as he fouled on his five other attempts.

Grenada's Anderson Peters won bronze with 88.54m, a redemptive moment for the two-time World champion after he failed to make it to the final at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Nadeem's monster effort -- the sixth longest in history -- also came in his second attempt. It was like a bolt from the blue that stunned the Stade de France.

The earlier Olympic record stood at 90.57m in the name of Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway, set during the 2008 Beijing Games.

Nadeem signed off in style with a closing throw of 91.79m.