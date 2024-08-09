News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'It's a different feeling when hockey team wins a medal'

'It's a different feeling when hockey team wins a medal'

Source: PTI
August 09, 2024 02:06 IST
'When it comes to hockey, we've got the emotions. The entire country attaches to the emotion by hockey'

PR Sreejesh

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh celebrates with Olympic bronze medal. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Retiring Indian men's team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said on Thursday that even though cricket commands more attention but it is always special when the hockey team wins a medal.

Sreejesh retired from international hockey after India clinched as second consecutive bronze medal with a 2-1 win against Spain here on Thursday.

"I'm not trying to trick you. See, cricket is more, it's a beautiful game, definitely. As like you, all the media showcase cricket a lot, and the others are not getting the opportunity to watch hockey, that is one of the reasons," he told the media here after India's famous win.

 

Sreejesh said while there is a big financial difference between the two sports, hockey still has a lot of emotions attached to it.

"But still, the big difference is, I think, the financial differences. But, when it comes to hockey, we've got the emotions. The entire country attaches to the emotion by hockey," he said.

"Our PM specially said this to us, whatever things happen, whoever wins a medal, but when Indian hockey teams win a medal, there's a special, and we feel it. Sometimes when you, when you count money, or emotions, the love, I think, money says no," he added.

Sreejesh said Indian fans had never given up on the team even when it was down.

"We care what the people show us. That's really important for us. They never give up on us. They always support. Even when we lose, they support us. Definitely, there are criticism. Definitely, we need it, because without that, we can't become the best," he said.

"But, when we win, they're always there to lift us with both their hands," Sreejesh added. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
