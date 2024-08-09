Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 13

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra in action during the Olympics men’s Javelin Throw final in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

Neeraj Chopra's season-best effort was not enough to help him retain his crown in the Olympics men's Javelin Throw final in Paris on Sunday. He signed off with a silver, beaten by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set a Games record.

That was after the hockey team delivered a much-anticipated bronze to enhance India's overall medal tally even as the country is almost certain to end up without a gold.

With Chopra's silver and four bronze medals, three of them coming from the shooting ranges last week, India are placed 63rd in the medals table.

Arch-foes Pakistan are 10 notches above, thanks to Nadeem's gold, the country's lone medal at the event.

A day after wrestler Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking disqualification from the 50kg wrestling gold medal bout, the Indian contingent was desperately hoping for medals from the hockey team and Chopra.

Both delivered, but Chopra, despite becoming a legend in Indian athletics with consecutive Olympic medals, was a shade underwhelming, managing just one legitimate throw, the medal-winning 89.45m effort.

It was a season's best performance but not enough to get him the gold, which was snared by Nadeem with a throw of 92.97m, a new Olympic record that left the Stade de France stunned.

Check out how India's athletes fared on Day 13, Thursday, August 8.

HOCKEY

India defeated Spain 2-1 in an exciting third-place play-off, skipper Harmanpreet Singh striking twice from penalty corners (30th and 33rd minute) after Spain took the early lead thanks to skipper Marc Miralles's penalty stroke in the 18th minute.

The team, which won bronze in Tokyo Games after a gap of 41 years, lived up to expectations and in the process ensured that long-serving goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, whose career spanned a remarkable 18 years, walked into the sunset a content man.

The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).

WRESTLING

Young grappler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the men’s 57kg Freestyle semi-final bout and will now play Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz for the bronze medal on Friday.

Aman, who had raised hopes of securing a place in the final following two big victories against celebrated opponents in the earlier rounds, was no match for the 28-year-old Higuchi -- the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist. The Japanese toyed with him, winning 10-0 in just over two minutes.

GOLF

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar were at tied-14th in the 60-player field after two rounds in the women' golf competition.

Aditi played one-under 71 after a first round 72 and Diksha was even at 72 after a first round 71. At 1-under each for 36 holes, the Indian duo was Tied-14 in the 60-player field, which has no cut.

Aditi had four birdies, all in succession from the sixth to the ninth against bogeys on the third, fifth and 12th. Diksha was two-under with birdies on the Par-5 third and Par-3 11th and stayed two-under till she came to the 18th, where she messed a third shot with a wedge and ended with a double.