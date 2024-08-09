Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 9, 2024

With just two days to go before the curtains come down on the Paris Olympics, India will look to add to their medal tally, on Friday, when wrestler Aman Sehrawat goes up against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz.

In other events, India's 4x400m men's (Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob) and women's relay teams (Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesa) is set to compete at the Games.

Following is India's schedule on Friday, Day 14 of competition at the Paris Games: