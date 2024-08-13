News
SEE: Djokovic's golden homecoming

SEE: Djokovic's golden homecoming

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 13, 2024 14:02 IST
Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic and members of Team Serbia celebrate during the welcoming ceremony for Serbian Olympic champions, in Belgrade, Serbia. Photograph: Zorana Jevtic/Reuters

Novak Djokovic's Olympic dream finally became reality in Paris, and Serbia erupted in celebration upon his triumphant return.

The tennis legend secured the gold medal after a thrilling final against Carlos Alcaraz, completing his career Grand Slam.

A hero's welcome awaited Djokovic back home, with thousands of ecstatic fans lining the streets. Overwhelmed by the love and support, the 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed his gratitude on social media.

 

Novak Djokovic shared a heartwarming video of his triumphant return to Serbia on X, where he was greeted by thousands of ecstatic fans. The tennis star captioned the post, "A golden homecoming. KOD KUCE JE NAJLEPSE."

 

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Novak Djokovic/Instagram

The post quickly garnered attention, with former French footballer Patrice Evra commenting on Instagram, "Best human being, best athlete, never forget his value, never give up, never change his opinion no matter having pressure on any government give this man a status of respect brotha."

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic acknowledges the crowd during the Champions Park medallists celebrations. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Another fan chimed in, "You deserve all the love outpouring right now for having dealt with everything you have throughout your career you deserve this so enjoy."

At 37, Djokovic made history by becoming the oldest Olympic singles gold medalist since tennis returned to the Games in 1988. His unwavering determination and resilience have inspired countless fans worldwide, and his latest achievement solidifies his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

As Djokovic basks in the glow of his Olympic victory, the world celebrates alongside him, recognizing his extraordinary contribution to the sport of tennis.

REDIFF SPORTS
