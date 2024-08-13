News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check Out Siraj's Gift For His Family!

Check Out Siraj's Gift For His Family!

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 13, 2024 10:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj with his new Range Rover SUV. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

Mohammed Siraj purchased a luxurious new Range Rover car for his family in Hyderabad.

<

Siraj's mother and other family members were present as the luxury SUV which costs over Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) was delivered to the fast bowler in Hyderabad.

'Have NO LIMITS on your DREAMS, as they push you to work harder and strive for more,' an excited Siraj posted on Instagram.

'It's the effort you put in with consistency that will take you forward. Grateful to the Almighty for his blessings and for making me capable of buying this dream car from @landroverpridemotors for my family.'
'If you believe in yourself, you can achieve what you want too.'

Siraj's late father use to play an autorickshaw in Hyderabad for a living. Truly, if you work hard, life can be beautiful.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Guess The Price Of Neeraj Chopra's Watch!
Guess The Price Of Neeraj Chopra's Watch!
CNG Vehicles Ride Past Diesel In Sales
CNG Vehicles Ride Past Diesel In Sales
The Journey Of An IAS Hopeful
The Journey Of An IAS Hopeful
'Errant Policemen Must Be Punished'
'Errant Policemen Must Be Punished'
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

India's Olympic Heartbreak: 6 Near-Misses

India's Olympic Heartbreak: 6 Near-Misses

'Brand' Welcome Awaits Olympic Stars

'Brand' Welcome Awaits Olympic Stars

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances