Check Out Siraj's Gift For His Family!

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj with his new Range Rover SUV. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

Mohammed Siraj purchased a luxurious new Range Rover car for his family in Hyderabad.

<

Siraj's mother and other family members were present as the luxury SUV which costs over Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) was delivered to the fast bowler in Hyderabad.



'Have NO LIMITS on your DREAMS, as they push you to work harder and strive for more,' an excited Siraj posted on Instagram.



'It's the effort you put in with consistency that will take you forward. Grateful to the Almighty for his blessings and for making me capable of buying this dream car from @landroverpridemotors for my family.'

'If you believe in yourself, you can achieve what you want too.'

Siraj's late father use to play an autorickshaw in Hyderabad for a living. Truly, if you work hard, life can be beautiful.