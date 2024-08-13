Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker with her mother Sumedha. Photograph: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

After a recent video of Manu Bhaker's mother Sumedha Bhaker meeting javelin star Neeraj Chopra went viral leading to humorous speculation on social media, the champion shooter's father Ram Kishan cleared the air.

'Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now,' Ram Kishan told the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper.



While commenting on the viral video in which his wife is talking to Neeraj, Ram Kishan stated: 'Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son.'



Neeraj's uncle also dismissed all social media theories.



'Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know,' Neeraj's Tauji was quoted as saying by the newspaper.



Both Manu, who won two bronze medals in shooting at the Paris Olympics, and Neeraj, who claimed the silver in javelin throw, hail from Haryana.