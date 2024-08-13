News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 13, 2024 10:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker with her mother Sumedha. Photograph: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

After a recent video of Manu Bhaker's mother Sumedha Bhaker meeting javelin star Neeraj Chopra went viral leading to humorous speculation on social media, the champion shooter's father Ram Kishan cleared the air.

'Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now,' Ram Kishan told the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper.

While commenting on the viral video in which his wife is talking to Neeraj, Ram Kishan stated: 'Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son.'

Neeraj's uncle also dismissed all social media theories.

'Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know,' Neeraj's Tauji was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Both Manu, who won two bronze medals in shooting at the Paris Olympics, and Neeraj, who claimed the silver in javelin throw, hail from Haryana.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Check Out Siraj's Gift For His Family!
Check Out Siraj's Gift For His Family!
'She didn't even smile': Bindra predicted Manu's medal
'She didn't even smile': Bindra predicted Manu's medal
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors to be questioned
Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors to be questioned
Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles!
Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles!
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Anveshi
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Anveshi
Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Home
Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Home

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!

WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!

Guess The Price Of Neeraj Chopra's Watch!

Guess The Price Of Neeraj Chopra's Watch!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances