Rediff.com  » Sports » Manu Bhaker to take 3-month break; may skip World Cup

Manu Bhaker to take 3-month break; may skip World Cup

Source: PTI
August 13, 2024 11:56 IST
IMAGE: Manu Bhaker scripted Olympic history for India in Paris as she won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event. Photograph: ANI

Paris Olympic double medallist Manu Bhaker may skip October's World Cup in New Delhi as the ace pistol shooter has decided to take a three-month break, her coach Jaspal Rana said.

The 22-year-old Bhaker scripted Olympic history for India in Paris as she won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event, in which she had paired with Sarabjot Singh.

 

After the feat, the ace pistol shooter, who returned from Paris last week, is set to take a three-month

break from the sport.

"I am not sure whether she will be at the Shooting World Cup in October because she is taking a three-month break.

"It's a normal break, she has been training for a long time." Rana told PTI.

The shooting World Cup is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 13 to 18.

Rana, who played a pivotal role in Bhaker's twin bronze medals after the agony of returning empty-handed from Tokyo Games three years back, said they will work to peak at the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games after her break.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
