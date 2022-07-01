News
Rediff.com  » Sports » SEE: Neeraj Chopra shatters national record again

SEE: Neeraj Chopra shatters national record again

July 01, 2022 10:05 IST
Neeraj Chopra finished 2nd in Stockholm Diamond League, misses 90m mark by a whisker

Neeraj Chopra

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched his first top-3 finish at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting with a national record-shattering effort but missed the 90m mark by a whisker in a star-studded field in Stockholm on Thursday.

 

The 24-year-old Chopra opened with a stunning throw of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw and that effort eventually turned out to be his best as he finished second.

 

Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

His other throws measured 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. He bettered his earlier national record of 89.30m, which his spear had travelled while finishing second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 14.

World champion and season leader Anderson Peters of Grenada won the competition with a best throw of 90.31m which he came up with in this third attempt.

'Today, I feel good and after first throw, I thought I could throw even over 90m today. But it is OK as I have more competitions coming this year," Chopra said after the event.'

'I am close to 90m now and I can throw it this year. Despite the fact that I did not win tonight, I feel very good because I did my best.'

PIX: England Prep For Crucial India Test
Neeraj to spearhead 22-member Indian team at World Athletics
'Change in opposition doesn't change our approach'
Sanjay Raut to appear before ED today
Uttam's Take: E-D In Charge!
Auto, Health Insurance Queries Answered
Daring Nia, Gorgeous Kiara
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

Neeraj finishes 2nd in Stockholm Diamond League

Select Team: Will India Play This XI?

