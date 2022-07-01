News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England Prep For Crucial India Test

England Prep For Crucial India Test

By Rediff Cricket
July 01, 2022 08:41 IST
Under Brendon McCullum's guidance and Ben Stokes's aggressive captaincy, a 'new-look' England will face India in the 5th Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

 

Ben Stokes and Co were seen at a nets session in Birmingham on ThursdHaving swept away New Zealand 3-0 in their last series at home, just days earlier, England are favourites to win the Test and draw the series that is level at 2-1.ay, ahead of the must-win game for the hosts...

 

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow comes out for a training session on Thursday.
Bairstow is in rollicking form having hit the second fastest fifty for England in Test cricket against New Zealand in the 3rd Test on Monday, June 27. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Joe Root is another batter in the form of his life. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

 

IMAGE: England's captain Ben Stokes will look to charge his team up and lead them to victory to draw the series. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The injured Ben Foakes won't play the Test, and Sam Billings will take his place behind the stumps. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

