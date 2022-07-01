England Prep For Crucial India Test

Under Brendon McCullum's guidance and Ben Stokes's aggressive captaincy, a 'new-look' England will face India in the 5th Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Having swept away New Zealand 3-0 in their last series at home, just days earlier, England are favourites to win the Test and draw the series that is level at 2-1.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow comes out for a training session on Thursday.

Bairstow is in rollicking form having hit the second fastest fifty for England in Test cricket against New Zealand in the 3rd Test on Monday, June 27. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Joe Root is another batter in the form of his life. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

IMAGE: England's captain Ben Stokes will look to charge his team up and lead them to victory to draw the series. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters