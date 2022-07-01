Select Team: Will Bumrah Go In With This XI?

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will become the first fast bowler to captain India in 35 years since Kapil Dev in 1987. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

With Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19, missing out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England, starting in Birmingham on Friday, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been handed the captaincy of the Indian team.

This will be the first time that Bumrah takes over the captaincy of any team in competitive cricket, while he also writes his name in Indian cricket's history as the first fast bowler to lead India since Kapil Dev last led the country in an ODI in 1987.

Skipper Bumrah's first big task will be to pick the playing XI for the Test match with India desperate for their first series win in England after a long wait of 15 years.

India lead the series 2-1, which could not be completed last year because of COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp ahead of the fifth and final Test in Manchester.

Rohit's absence leaves a big gaping hole in the Indian batting line-up with regular opener K L Rahul also absent because of injury.

It will be interesting to see who partners Shubman Gill at the top of the order, with India looking short of options.

Mayank Agarwal was rushed to England as cover for Rohit, but having reached England just three days before the start of the Test, it remains to be seen if the team management risks playing him without any proper practice and time to acclimatise to the conditions.

The other option to open the batting could be veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who forced his way back into the Test team with his consistent showing for Sussex in the English county championship.

Pujara could be a safe bet as the second opener given his recent form, and with India having already zeroed in on Hanuma Vihari as their long-term No 3.

India's batting hopes will rest majorly on the experienced Virat Kohli, who will be looking to get back among the runs after struggling with the bat in the last couple of years.

In the first four Tests of the England series last year, when he was leading the team, Kohli had scored just 218 runs in four Tests at an average of 31, with just two fifties in seven innings.

Shreyas Iyer, who fared well with the bat in the Tests against Sri Lanka in March, could retain his place at No 5.

Rishabh Pant has played a few match-defining knocks with the bat in his short Test career so far and could once again be the key to India's fortunes.

Among the bowlers, captain Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are the top two picks among the fast bowlers. The young Mohammed Siraj, who took 14 wickets in the four Tests in England last year, could get the nod as the third seamer ahead of Umesh Yadav.

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to once again pip Ravichandran Ashwin if the visitors go in with just one spinner in the playing XI.

Depending on the conditions, India could go in with either Shardul Thakur or Ashwin. If the pitch is expected to aid the seamers, Thakur is an automatic choice as the seam bowling all-rounder but if the conditions are expected to assist spin then Ashwin could come in as the second spinner.

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Mohammed Shami.<

