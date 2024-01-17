Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Ding Liren

IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa surpassed the legendary Viswanathan Anand to take the No 1 spot among Indian chess players in the live ratings. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2024

India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa upset China's World champion Ding Liren at the 2024 Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands.

The 18-year-old also created history as he surpassed the legendary Viswanathan Anand to take the No 1 spot among Indian chess players in the live ratings on Tuesday.



Playing with black, Praggnanandhaa achieved a major victory in his career as he outclassed Ding with black pieces.

IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in action against China's Ding Liren. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2024

Interestingly, the youngster had done precisely the same, also in the fourth round, last year at the same tournament but this time it was more memorable for Praggnanandhaa as this was the first time in his career he had beaten a World champion in a classical game.



Dutch GM Anish Giri is the sole leader in the Masters Group after winning against India's Gukesh Dommaraju with Alireza Firouzja in second and Praggnanandhaa third.