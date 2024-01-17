News
This Italian tennis star dreams of Baywatch bod

January 17, 2024 14:33 IST
IMAGE: Jannik Sinner accepts that his rangy physique is probably never going to attract that much attention. Photograph: Jannik Sinner/Instagram

Jannik Sinner has been catching the eye with his tennis over the last few months but accepts that his rangy physique is probably never going to attract that much attention.

 

The 22-year-old Italian fourth seed raced into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong.

Sinner skipped the warm-up tournaments for Melbourne Park this year and said that meant it was all the more important to make the most of the days when he is not playing.

"Tomorrow I have a day off, I'm trying to practice myself into match rhythm. I'll also go to the gym ... I'm skinny but it's okay," he told fans on Margaret Court Arena after his victory.

"Of course it's all muscle," he added with a laugh. "Unfortunately not but it's okay. I'm happy with my physicality at the moment. Of course, it's a dream to have like the Baywatch physicality but it's okay."

IMAGE: Fourth seed Jannik Sinner raced into the third round of the Australian Open with a straight sts demolition of Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Despite his slender build, there was no lack of power in his shots on Wednesday as Sinner continued a strong run of form going back to the end of last season that has some tipping him to win first Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park this year.

He completely dominated world number 161 De Jong under the closed roof on Margaret Court Arena, banging down 26 winners and facing not a single break point over the entire contest.

There were sympathetic cheers from the crowd when De Jong finally got on the scoreboard in the final set but Sinner was soon serving out to love to ease into the third round for the third successive year.

Next up for Sinner is a clash with Argentine world number 29 Sebastian Baez and, for all his fine form, the Italian knows it is far too early to get carried away with his start to the tournament.

"We have to see how I go when the match is closer, when the sets are closer, trying to see how I react," he said.

"It doesn't matter who you play against, you fear nobody but have a lot of respect for everyone."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
