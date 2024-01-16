Australian Open: Nagal Creates History

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal celebrates winning his first round match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Photographs: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Sumit Nagal created history at the Australian Open on Tuesday when he became the first Indian men's player in more than three decades to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

The 26 year old caused a major upset as he outclassed World No. 27 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in straight sets in two hours and 38 minutes.

This was the first time in 35 years that an Indian man beat a seeded player in a Grand Slam.



Ramesh Krishnan was the last player to achieve the feat when he produced a sensational upset to beat World No 1 and defending champion Mats Wilander 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the second round of the 1989 Australian Open.

This is the first time that Nagal made it to the second round of the Australian Open. He had earlier made it to the second round of the US Open in 2020, when he lost to eventual champion Dominic Thiem.



Nagal came into the Australian Open through the qualifying tournament. He upset 14th seed and former World No. 38, Slovalia's Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-4 in the final qualifying round of the Australian Open to enter the main draw.

He is the first Indian to qualify for the main draw of any Grand Slam since 2021.



This is his second main draw appearance at the Australian Open after three years, having lost to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the opening round in 2021.

Nagal had also made it to the US Open main draw in 2019 and 2020.



In 2019, Nagal had stretched legendary Roger Federer to four sets at Flushing Meadows before losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.