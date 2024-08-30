News
Manu Bhaker's 'blessed' encounter with Sachin Tendulkar

Manu Bhaker's 'blessed' encounter with Sachin Tendulkar

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: August 30, 2024 17:37 IST
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker meets Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Olympian Manu Bhaker holding her two Paris Olympics bronze medals poses for a picture with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian shooting star Manu Bhaker, a double bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, enjoyed a momentous encounter with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family at their Mumbai home on Friday.

 

Accompanied by her parents, Ram Kishan and Sumedha Bhaker, Manu's visit turned into an unforgettable experience as she shared the occasion with the 'Master Blaster' and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, marking a special chapter in the young Olympian's journey.

Taking to social media, Manu expressed her gratitude and admiration, writing, "An unforgettable moment with the one and only Sachin Tendulkar sir! His incredible journey has been a source of inspiration for me and countless others to follow our dreams. Thank you, sir, for the cherished memories!" She posted heartwarming photos of their meeting on X.

Manu Bhaker, double Olympic medallist with Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Olympian Manu Bhaker along with her parents in a group picture with Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Responding to her post, Sachin Tendulkar had words of praise for the young shooter, saying, "It was truly special to meet you and your family, Manu. Your success is now inspiring young girls across India to dream big and reach for the stars. Keep pushing boundaries and setting new milestones—India is behind you all the way!"

Manu Bhaker, double Olympic medallist with Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manu Bhaker/X
REDIFF SPORTS
