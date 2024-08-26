News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manu Bhaker Meets Her Nani At Last

Manu Bhaker Meets Her Nani At Last

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 26, 2024 13:00 IST
Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker receives a grand welcome at her maternal grandparents' residence in Khanpur Khurd village in Jhajjar, Haryana. Photographs and video from Jhajjar: ANI

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker received a hero's welcome when she arrived at her maternal grandparents' home in Jhajjar.

'I have come back after a long time. I am very happy to be here,' Manu said.

Manu Bhaker

The emotional welcome from her family and community was captured on video and quickly gained popularity on social media.

 

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda welcomes Manu Bhaker in Jhajjar.

"If we get better facilities in our village, then the children will go a long way. If we get stadiums and ranges, then the children can achieve success," Manu told reporters in Jhajjar.

Manu Bhaker

Lok Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda responded by committing to build top-notch facilities in Goria village, including a stadium and an international-level shooting range.

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Deepender Hooda and Manu Bhaker in Jhajjar.

"I will contribute Rs 25 lakhs from my Sansaad quota for the village's development and an additional Rs 1 lakh from my personal funds," Deepender Hooda promised.

Haryana will vote for a new assembly next month and the MP's father, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda hopes to lead the Congress to victory after two terms in the Opposition.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker with Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Earlier, Manu got a few tips on cricket from Suryakumar Yadav.

Manu learnt to play a few shots while SKY got some training on how to hold the gun.

'Learning the techniques of a new sport with Mr. 360 of India!' Manu posted on Instagram.

 
