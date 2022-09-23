News
Big Four Practice Ahead Of Laver Cup

By Rediff Sports
September 23, 2022 06:38 IST
Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray before practice on Thursday.

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray before practice on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tennis TV/Twitter

The O2 Arena in London came alive on Thursday as fans gave Roger Federer a standing ovation as he entered the court for practice ahead of the opening day of the Laver Cup on Friday.

Roger was joined by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at a fun practice session that held the spectators spellbound.

It was truly an afternoon to remember as Roger and Rafa teamed up against Novak and Andy as they put on a show for the packed house.

 

There were lobs, volleys at the net and even an overhead return from Nadal that had the crowd hawing!

 

The Laver Cup Instagram handle posted a video of the session and captioned it: 'Big Four. Big Fun. It was an afternoon to remember at @TheO2 for #LaverCup Open Practice Day.'

 
