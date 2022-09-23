Federer's Dinner Date With Friends

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer ahead of the Laver Cup opening gala. Photograph: Roger Federer/Twitter

Tennis legend Roger Federer is soaking in every moment of his final hours as a pro tennis player.

Federer, who will team up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday, the final match of his career, was out with other members of the Fab 4 for the Laver Cup opening gala on Thursday night.

'Heading to dinner with some friends,' Roger captioned a selfie clicked with fellow legends Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, with the London Bridge in the background.

IMAGE: John McEnroe, Matteo Berrettini, Rafael Nadal listen as Roger Federer chats ahead of the gala dinner. Photograph: Rafa Nadal/Facebook

Nadal's Facebook post also had a picture of a suave Rafa giving an attentive ear to Roger's story alongside a very Hollywood hunk-esque Matteo Berrettini looking like million bucks.