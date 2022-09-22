News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Tomorrow is going to be special thing'

'Tomorrow is going to be special thing'

September 22, 2022 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'...but at the same time we were able to understand that personal relationships are more important than sometimes professional things.'

Team Europe's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during practice session at O2 Arena in London on Thursday

IMAGE: Team Europe's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during practice session at O2 Arena in London on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Ahead of their iconic doubles match at the Laver Cup on Friday, Rafael Nadal was asked to highlight some of his best moments against Roger Federer, and the Spaniard not surprisingly picking the 2008 Wimbledon final as one of his most cherished.

 

Nadal and Federer will team up for a doubles match on the opening day of the Laver Cup at London's O2 Arena -- a three-day team event in which Europe takes on the Rest of the World.

Nadal also spoke warmly of their enduring friendship.

"I think we are very proud it's been a friendly rivalry," said Nadal, who beat Federer in six Grand Slam finals.

"Not easy because we are playing for such important things for our tennis careers, but at the same time we were able to understand that personal relationships are more important than sometimes professional things.

"Tomorrow is going to be special thing."

Rest of the World captain John McEnroe said there had been some "coin flicking" to see who would face Nadal and Federer in Friday's doubles -- saying that whatever the result of the match it would be a magical night for tennis.

"It's a very unique situation that we are all fortunate enough to be around," McEnroe said.

"This is like an incredible moment for our sport.

Sock said he was stoked to be part of an iconic night while Tiafoe, who reached the US Open semi-finals, added: "I'm just excited to play two up-and-comers!

"Both guys are absolute legends, and obviously it's Roger's last dance."

Sock opens play in Friday's first singles against US Open runner-up Casper Ruud while Murray is the evening warm up act against Alex de Minaur.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bajrang furious with doctors at World Championships
Bajrang furious with doctors at World Championships
Ind vs Aus: Stampede for tickets in Hyderabad
Ind vs Aus: Stampede for tickets in Hyderabad
Chess: Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims
Chess: Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims
106 PFI members held in mega NIA crackdown
106 PFI members held in mega NIA crackdown
Fantastic Friday as Fedal team up at Laver Cup
Fantastic Friday as Fedal team up at Laver Cup
Bajrang furious with doctors at World Championships
Bajrang furious with doctors at World Championships
Why India not UNSC permanent member: Zelenskyy
Why India not UNSC permanent member: Zelenskyy

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Here's what keeps Federer and Djokovic together...

Here's what keeps Federer and Djokovic together...

Fantastic Friday as Fedal team up at Laver Cup

Fantastic Friday as Fedal team up at Laver Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances