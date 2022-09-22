News
Laver Cup: Fantastic Friday as Federer-Nadal team up for doubles

Laver Cup: Fantastic Friday as Federer-Nadal team up for doubles

September 22, 2022 17:35 IST
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play the final doubles match of the opening day at the O2 Arena in London

IMAGE: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play the final doubles match of the opening day at the O2 Arena in London. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Roger Federer will team up with friend and rival Rafael Nadal for Friday's doubles encounter at the Laver Cup in what is expected to be the Swiss great's final professional match.

 

The 41-year-old Federer will play competitively for the last time at this week's Laver Cup, turning out for Team Europe alongside Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic -- the three biggest rivals of his glittering 24-year career.

Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, has struggled with knee injuries in recent years and said last week that he would end his career after the Laver Cup in London.

Laver Cup 2022 schedule 

The order of play released by the organisers for the opening day of the tournament showed Federer and Nadal will play the last match of the evening at London's O2 Arena against the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

"I don't know if it's going to happen, but it could obviously be a special moment," Federer said on Wednesday about potentially playing his last match alongside great rival Nadal while also confirming that he was not fit to play singles.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
