News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Scotland-Ukraine World Cup qualification play-off postponed

Scotland-Ukraine World Cup qualification play-off postponed

March 08, 2022 17:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Image used for representational purposes

Photograph: Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy via Getty Images

Scotland's FIFA World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine, scheduled for March 24, has been postponed.

FIFA, world football's governing body, had a call with the chief executives of the Scotland, Ukraine, Wales and Austria Football Associations on Monday where they were verbally told that the game will be moved to June. Earlier, Ukraine had asked FIFA to postpone their March 24 World Cup play-off match against Scotland.

 

The play-off semi-final was due to be played at Hampden Park on March 24, with the winner going on to face Austria or Wales in Cardiff for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar. But now the clash has been postponed owing to the ongoing military operation of Ukraine by Russia.

Russia was thrown out of the tournament by FIFA as a sanction for their military operation. They had been due to face Poland in their semi-final.

World football's governing body had earlier released a joint statement with UEFA on Monday announcing Russia's national teams and its clubs were banned from all competitions.

Earlier, the Russian football federation on Thursday said that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decisions by FIFA and UEFA to bar Russian national teams from international competitions over the country's military operation of Ukraine.

The Russian football federation said in a statement it would file one lawsuit against the two governing bodies to demand that Russian men's and women's national teams be allowed to compete, including in qualifying for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
International Women's Day: Meet these champions!
International Women's Day: Meet these champions!
EPL: Kane grabs double as Spurs thrash Everton
EPL: Kane grabs double as Spurs thrash Everton
IPL: Afghanistan's Gurbaz set to join Gujarat Titans
IPL: Afghanistan's Gurbaz set to join Gujarat Titans
Indra Nooyi: 'Female leaders have it much tougher'
Indra Nooyi: 'Female leaders have it much tougher'
Indian firms put dollar bond plans on hold
Indian firms put dollar bond plans on hold
HC rejects actor Dileep's plea against further probe
HC rejects actor Dileep's plea against further probe
Pro League: COVID hits German team, India tie deferred
Pro League: COVID hits German team, India tie deferred

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Zverev gets suspended eight-week ban for outburst

Zverev gets suspended eight-week ban for outburst

Will They Win Mr and Ms Universe?

Will They Win Mr and Ms Universe?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances