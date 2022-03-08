News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Afghanistan's star batter Gurbaz set to join Gujarat Titans

Afghanistan's star batter Gurbaz set to join Gujarat Titans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 08, 2022 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Apart from having a 150-plus career strike rate with 113 sixes in 69 T20 games as an opener, Rahmamullah Gurbaz is also a handy keeper which makes him a multi utility player. Photograph: Rahmamullah Gurbaz/Twitter

Gujarat Titans are set to replace England's Jason Roy with Rahmamullah Gurbaz, the hard hitting Afghan opener, for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

 

Roy had pulled out of the IPL as he didn't want to stay in the bubble for a prolonged period.

Apart from having a 150-plus career T20 strike rate as an opener, Gurbaz is also a handy keeper which makes him a multi utility player. The most exciting aspect is the 20-year-old's ability to clear the ropes with 113 sixes in 69 T20 games.

He has played 9 ODIs and 12 T20Is in his short but exciting career so far.

Gujarat Titans are yet to officially announce Gurbaz as a replacement as they await the BCCI green light. But, it is understood that the team think-tank has taken extensive inputs from premier spinner Rashid Khan, who has also been Gurbaz's senior in the national team.

Gurbaz's entry could also solve another issue for Titans and that's the keeping crisis.

Matthew Wade will only be available in the second week of IPL and the only other keeper in the roster is Wriddhiman Saha, whom they may be compelled to play despite not such great T20 record in recent times.

Gurbaz's entry might lessen the worry of head coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya.

Gurbaz has been a sought after name in franchise cricket having played for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League, Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League and Khulna Tigers in Bangladesh Premier League.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gavaskar regrets ill-timed comment on Warne
Gavaskar regrets ill-timed comment on Warne
Dhoni's CSK gear up for IPL in Surat
Dhoni's CSK gear up for IPL in Surat
'Warne knew how to get the best out of his players'
'Warne knew how to get the best out of his players'
CNG rates hiked by 50 paise/kg in Delhi
CNG rates hiked by 50 paise/kg in Delhi
'Warne knew how to get the best out of his players'
'Warne knew how to get the best out of his players'
My Superhero: The Multi-Talented Teacher
My Superhero: The Multi-Talented Teacher
Warne brought spin as an attacking commodity: Ashwin
Warne brought spin as an attacking commodity: Ashwin

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

The IPL 2022 Schedule

The IPL 2022 Schedule

The final hours before Shane Warne died...

The final hours before Shane Warne died...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances