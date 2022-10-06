News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Savita, Sreejesh Goalkeepers Of The Year

Savita, Sreejesh Goalkeepers Of The Year

By Rediff Sports
October 06, 2022 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh

IMAGE: Savita Punia and P R Sreejesh were named FIH Goalkeepers of the Year for the second consecutive year. Photograph: Hockey India
 

Savita Punia and P R Sreejesh have once again been acclaimed by the FIH for their skills in front of goal.

Savita and Sreejesh were named FIH Goalkeepers of the Year 2021-2022. This is the second straight year that the duo has won the honour.

'I am so grateful to receive #GoalkeeperOfTheYearAward again. I am grateful to my coaching staff, my team-mates, @hockeyindia, @Media_SAI, @sports_odisha, my family and all my fans. This is a really special day to me & thanks once again for all your love and support,' Savita tweeted alongside a video.

'The big news came on the auspicious day,' Sreejesh tweeted. 'Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) to all. Thank you for all your love and support.'

watch: Savita Punia on winning the FIH award. Video: Kind courtesy Savita Punia/Twitter

Savita won 37.6 points in the final tally, beating Argentina's Belen Succi by over 10 points.

Savita played a pivotal role in India winning bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham -- she denied New Zealand in the penalty shootouts in the bronze playoff game. It was the Indian women hockey team's first CWG medal in 16 years.

She also helped India finish third in the women's FIH Pro League 2021-2022, pulling off 57 saves in the 14 games she played.

Sreejesh polled 39.9 points, outscoring second-placed Belgium's Loic Von Doren by 13 points.

He is the third goalkeeper to win back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Dilip Tirkey is new Hockey India president
Dilip Tirkey is new Hockey India president
Hockey World Cup: India open campaign against Spain
Hockey World Cup: India open campaign against Spain
Forward Gujrant wants to make bigger impact
Leda Was Sleeping When The Missile Hit
Leda Was Sleeping When The Missile Hit
Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur appears before court
Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur appears before court
Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, T20 WC
Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, T20 WC
Patidar MLA who quit Congress joins BJP in Gujarat
Patidar MLA who quit Congress joins BJP in Gujarat

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

India's Mumtaz Khan named FIH rising player of year

India's Mumtaz Khan named FIH rising player of year

Sreejesh slams IndiGo for charging extra for baggage

Sreejesh slams IndiGo for charging extra for baggage

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances