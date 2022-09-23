News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dilip Tirkey is new Hockey India president

Dilip Tirkey is new Hockey India president

Source: PTI
September 23, 2022 17:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dilip Tirkey

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Former India captain Dilip Tirkey, who was the front-runner for the post of Hockey India president, was elected unopposed for the top job on Friday.

Hockey India elections were scheduled to be held on October 1 but the results were declared in advance as there were no contestants for any of the posts, paving the way for the incumbent candidates to be elected unopposed as per the federation's Constitution.

 

Tirkey was elected after Uttar Pradesh Hockey chief Rakesh Katyal and Hockey Jharkhand's Bhola Nath Singh, who were in the fray for the president's post, withdrew their nominations on Friday.

Bhola Nath has been elected unopposed as secretary general.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has approved Tirkey and his team's appointments.

In a letter, the FIH said that when the number of contesting candidates for any post is equal to or less than the number of posts, they shall be deemed to have been elected unopposed as per election by-laws on the Hockey India website.

"Therefore, we are pleased to observethat the Executive Board of Hockey India stands elected as has been put on the website of Hockey India and that the posts election was unanimous for all posts," it said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Djokovic has no regrets about missing Grand Slams
Djokovic has no regrets about missing Grand Slams
SEE: Magnificent Mbappe Against Austria
SEE: Magnificent Mbappe Against Austria
Can Dapper Roger Be The Next Bond?
Can Dapper Roger Be The Next Bond?
'Roger's retirement leaves void that can't be filled'
'Roger's retirement leaves void that can't be filled'
IS-linked accused wanted Caliphate: K'taka police
IS-linked accused wanted Caliphate: K'taka police
Leicester: UK home secretary assures full force of law
Leicester: UK home secretary assures full force of law
HC allows Uddhav's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
HC allows Uddhav's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Ball girl to Indian legend, Jhulan set for swansong

Why 'daring' Pant is must for T20 World Cup...

Why 'daring' Pant is must for T20 World Cup...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances