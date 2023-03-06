Sania, Saina, Yuvraj, Irfan Dance To Oo Antava

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Sania Mirza let her feet down as the tennis ace, her family and close friends enjoyed her farewell bash in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sania along with Saina Nehwal, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan grooved to the popular Telugu song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa on stage as Sania's buddy and master choreographer Farah Khan Kunder taught them a few steps.

Sania on Sunday ended her tennis career at the Lal Bahadur tennis stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday with an exhibition match featuring Rohan Bopanna, Yuvraj Singh and Bethanie Mettek Sands, followed by a grand farewell party at the Trident Hyderabad.