Rediff.com  » Sports » Sania, Saina, Yuvraj, Irfan Dance To Oo Antava

Sania, Saina, Yuvraj, Irfan Dance To Oo Antava

By REDIFF SPORTS
March 06, 2023 13:19 IST
Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Sania Mirza let her feet down as the tennis ace, her family and close friends enjoyed her farewell bash in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sania along with Saina Nehwal, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan grooved to the popular Telugu song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa on stage as Sania's buddy and master choreographer Farah Khan Kunder taught them a few steps.

 

Sania on Sunday ended her tennis career at the Lal Bahadur tennis stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday with an exhibition match featuring Rohan Bopanna, Yuvraj Singh and Bethanie Mettek Sands, followed by a grand farewell party at the Trident Hyderabad.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
PIX: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash
Tennis will always be a big part of my life: Sania
'What we will miss is the competition'
Australia needs to adapt and adjust: Kasprowicz
Auto retail sales see double-digit growth in Feb
Why Shraddha Kapoor Is NERVOUS
Smith to captain Australia in Ahmedabad Test

