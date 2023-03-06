News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Yuvraj: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash

Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Yuvraj: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash

By REDIFF SPORTS
March 06, 2023 11:52 IST
Photograph: A R Rahman/Instagram

Sania Mirza's farewell bash was a star-studded affair!

Sania bid goodbye to her illustrious career at the Lal Bahadur tennis stadium in Hyderabad, the venue where she signalled her arrival on the big stage with a historic WTA singles title triumph nearly two decades ago, before she celebrated with her family and close friends at the Trident Hyderabad on Sunday.

 

Music maestro A R Rahman clicked a selfie with Sania and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

'Celebrating tennis icon @mirzasaniar #inspiration #trialblazer #prideofindia', Rahman captioned the Instagram post.

Photograph: Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu attended the farewell party with wife Namrata Shirodkar, second left, as they clicked a picture with Sania.

'What a journey!! So so proud of you! @mirzasaniar', Mahesh posted on Instagram.

Photograph: PTI

Sania with her family including father Imran, mother Nasima, son Izhaan Mirza Malik, sister Anam and brother-in-law Mohammed Asaduddin, former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin's son.

Photograph: Trident Hyderabad/Instagram

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a close friend of Sania, also graced the occasion.

Photograph: Trident Hyderabad/Instagram

As did former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Photograph: Trident Hyderabad/Instagram

Star badminton couple Sania Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap were also in attendance.

Photograph: Farah Khan Kunder/Instagram

Film-maker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder just couldn't get enough of her best friend.

'So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend #saniaevent @mirzasaniar lov uuu', Farah posted on Instagram.

