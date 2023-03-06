Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Yuvraj: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash

Sania Mirza's farewell bash was a star-studded affair!
Sania bid goodbye to her illustrious career at the Lal Bahadur tennis stadium in Hyderabad, the venue where she signalled her arrival on the big stage with a historic WTA singles title triumph nearly two decades ago, before she celebrated with her family and close friends at the Trident Hyderabad on Sunday.
Music maestro A R Rahman clicked a selfie with Sania and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.
'Celebrating tennis icon @mirzasaniar #inspiration #trialblazer #prideofindia', Rahman captioned the Instagram post.
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu attended the farewell party with wife Namrata Shirodkar, second left, as they clicked a picture with Sania.
'What a journey!! So so proud of you! @mirzasaniar', Mahesh posted on Instagram.
Sania with her family including father Imran, mother Nasima, son Izhaan Mirza Malik, sister Anam and brother-in-law Mohammed Asaduddin, former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin's son.
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a close friend of Sania, also graced the occasion.
As did former cricketer Irfan Pathan.
Star badminton couple Sania Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap were also in attendance.
Film-maker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder just couldn't get enough of her best friend.
'So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend #saniaevent @mirzasaniar lov uuu', Farah posted on Instagram.