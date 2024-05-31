News
Saina, Kashyap Share Glimpses Of Croatia

By REDIFF SPORTS
May 31, 2024 18:34 IST
Saina Nehwal

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram
 

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are trading badminton racquets for sightseeing adventures on a romantic getaway to Croatia

The power couple is clearly having a blast, exploring historical landmarks like Klis Fortress and enchanting cathedrals.

They've even been spotted enjoying scenic boat rides, soaking up the beauty of the Croatian coastline.

 

Saina shared a delightful video on Thursday featuring her husband belting out the popular Telugu song Smajavaragamana (from the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo).

Saina Nehwal

 

'My fav Telugu singer@@parupallikashyap,' Saina captioned the video, where she can be seen lip-syncing along.

This Croatian adventure isn't just about sightseeing; it's a chance for Saina to showcase her fashion flair beyond the badminton court.

Saina Nehwal

Her Instgram post stuns with a vibrant pink floral dress that perfectly complements the stunning backdrop of rocky landscapes and lush greenery.

Saina Nehwal

The white short dress added a contemporary touch, proving Nehwal's a trendsetter on and off the court.

Saina Nehwal

 

Saina Nehwal

 

Saina Nehwal

