Sabalenka vs Keys: Will history be made?

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka's coach Anton Dubrov said the Belarusian's ability to keep up the pressure in matches had made her more dangerous. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will battle American 19th seed Madison Keys in the final on Saturday looking to become the first woman since Martina Hingis from 1997-99 to win the Australian Open title three times in a row.

Also on Saturday, the men's doubles final sees Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori take on Briton Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara of Finland.

Sabalenka will be the overwhelming favourite to defeat Keys and complete the "three-peat" after prevailing in four of their five previous meetings, with the Belarusian slowly and steadily finding her best form in the major that has defined her career.

Although she has not shown the same kind of devastating form as her last two Melbourne Park campaigns, Sabalenka's mental toughness, consistency and sheer power have come to the fore at crucial times.

Victory on Saturday would see her become the sixth woman to win three straight Australian Open titles, joining Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and Hingis.

"It's crazy that I'm in a situation where I have a chance to put my name next to legends," said Sabalenka, who is bidding for her fourth Grand Slam title after winning the 2024 U.S. Open.

"I couldn't dream about that. It's going to mean a lot."

The first world number one to reach the final at Melbourne Park since local favourite Ash Barty in 2022, Sabalenka can expect huge support as she goes for her 21st straight win on Rod Laver Arena.

"I just feel at home," Sabalenka added.

"Last year I thought, 'Okay, I feel at home, I feel so good here, I feel all the support'. This year I feel it even more. It feels like coming home to my home Slam."

Despite an impressive start to 2025, few would have expected Keys to get this far but the 29-year-old is a worthy finalist having beaten world number two Iga Swiatek in the last four.

Swiatek was the third top 10 seed to lose to Keys after the American defeated sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the last 16 and 10th seed Danielle Collins in the third round.

IMAGE: Madison Keys showed just how dangerous she can be when she blanked Sabalenka in the opening set of their US Open semi-final two years ago, before eventually losing the next two in tiebreaks. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Keys lost to compatriot Sloane Stephens in her only previous trip to a Grand Slam final at the 2017 U.S. Open, and the Adelaide champion knows she will have to raise her game to a different level to stand a chance against Sabalenka on Saturday.

The Belarusian was up against her best friend Paula Badosa in the semi-finals but showed the Spaniard no mercy on the way to her fifth straight hardcourt major final.

"What's really impressive is her mentality," Keys said.

"Her ability to always go for it, no matter what the score is, is really impressive. She plays such fearless tennis and has the ability to play so well that way. It's very unique."

Sabalenka's coach Anton Dubrov said the Belarusian's ability to keep up the pressure in matches had made her more dangerous.

"The opponents, they know they're going to face Aryna, and she can change all the time. They understand they have also be on the same level all the time," he said.

"These top players, (the reason they are there) is because of the pressure, they just keep it there all the time."

Keys showed just how dangerous she can be when she blanked Sabalenka in the opening set of their U.S. Open semi-final two years ago, before eventually losing the next two in tiebreaks.

Playing at her 46th Grand Slam tournament, she will bid to become the fifth U.S. player since 2000 to win an Australian Open title after Lindsay Davenport (2000), Jennifer Capriati (2001, 2002), Serena Williams (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017) and Sofia Kenin (2020).

"She's playing incredible tennis as well," Sabalenka said of fellow big-hitter Keys, who is also on a 11-match winning streak this season.

"She's a very aggressive player, serving well, moving well. I saw her matches here. She's in a great shape. It's going to be a great battle."