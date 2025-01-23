HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Swiatek's shot at World No 1 slips away

Swiatek's shot at World No 1 slips away

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 23:45 IST

x

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her semi final match against Madison Keys. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek's hopes of reaching a first Australian Open final were dashed by American Madison Keys on Thursday but the Pole said she was still young and would come back stronger next year.

Swiatek squandered a match point at 6-5 in the third set, allowing Keys to battle back in the ensuing tiebreak and seal a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) win but the 23-year-old was positive.

"I base my game on solidity and intensity, on control, and today it was hard for me to control the course of action and she also played very intensely," Swiatek told Reuters.

"However, I'm still young and I have things to learn, I have different areas which I can develop, so I'll try next year."

 

The 29-year-old Keys is the second American Swiatek has lost to in an Australian Open semi-final after Danielle Collins ended the Pole's dream in 2022.

Swiatek said she made far too many mistakes against Keys on Rod Laver Arena and hoped to draw lessons from it.

"I had less time to make calm decisions," she added.

"It's hard to say what exactly went missing because I know that I could have served better, for example, but I wouldn't say that there was one specific thing that caused me to lose."

With the defeat by Keys, Swiatek also lost the chance to reclaim the world number one ranking, with the loss ensuring defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will hold on to it for now.

Asked by reporters how much it hurt to not convert the match point, miss out on a first final in Melbourne and lose the chance to become number one again, Swiatek's replied: "You have to experience that to know."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Keys STUNS Swiatek; Sabalenka 1 step closer to history
Keys STUNS Swiatek; Sabalenka 1 step closer to history
Sabalenka vs Keys: Power showdown in Aus Open final
Sabalenka vs Keys: Power showdown in Aus Open final
Djokovic storms into his 50th Grand Slam semi-final!
Djokovic storms into his 50th Grand Slam semi-final!
Sinner seeks to maintain dominance over Shelton
Sinner seeks to maintain dominance over Shelton
Zverev stands between Djokovic and record chase
Zverev stands between Djokovic and record chase

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

Heard Of These 7 Wacky, Fascinating Micronations?

webstory image 3

Do You Know The Food Items Attracting 18% GST?

VIDEOS

Civic body starts razing unauthorised structures in Mumbai's Nalasopara1:16

Civic body starts razing unauthorised structures in...

Bird-eye view of Maha Kumbh, 10 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam0:47

Bird-eye view of Maha Kumbh, 10 crore devotees take holy...

Bhagyashree cheers for Maha Kumbh Mela's grand success in Prayagraj4:16

Bhagyashree cheers for Maha Kumbh Mela's grand success in...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD