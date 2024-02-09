Ronaldo Loses Game, Temper

IMAGE Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

In a disappointing turn of events for Cristiano Ronaldo during the Riyadh Season Cup final against Al-Hilal, the Portuguese superstar found himself at the centre of controversy.

Two first-half goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Aldawsari secured Al-Hilal's victory over Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, with WWE Hall of Famer, the Undertaker, adding a touch of spectacle by unveiling the trophy before kick-off.

Despite playing the entire 90 minutes, Ronaldo's performance was largely ineffective, managing only one shot on target out of four attempts.

Additionally, he faced offside calls three times and received a yellow card for kicking the ball away after a free-kick was awarded to Al-Hilal.

However, the most notable incident occurred off the pitch, where Ronaldo was visibly frustrated by chants comparing him to Lionel Messi from Al-Hilal fans.

In a video captured by a fan, Ronaldo passionately responded, 'I am here now. Not Messi.'

Another video inside the stadium captured Ronaldo directing an inappropriate gesture towards Al-Hilal and their fans.

As he exited the pitch and received Al-Hilal scarfs thrown at him, Ronaldo took one, pointed towards his crotch, and then discarded it, intensifying the controversy surrounding his night to forget.