Will Jadeja Play Rajkot Test?

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is all smiles as he undergoes treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 9, 2024. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja's recovery from the hamstring injury seems to be on the right track.



The all-rounder provided an update on social media ahead of the team selection for the third Test against England, starting in Rajkot from February 15.



'Getting better #NCA', Jadeja captioned his Instagram post.

Jadeja missed

the second Test in Visakhapatnam after injuring his hamstring during the series opener in Hyderabad. He has been working on his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and it remains to be seen if he has recovered sufficiently from his injury to be picked in the squad for the third Test at his home venue in Rajkot.Jadeja, 35, completed 15 years in international cricket on Thursday. The Saurashtra all-rounder had made his India debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 8, 2009.'15 years of living my dream -- grateful for every moment!' he captioned the Instagram video.