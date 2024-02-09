News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Jadeja Play Rajkot Test?

Will Jadeja Play Rajkot Test?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 09, 2024 08:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is all smiles as he undergoes treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 9, 2024. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja's recovery from the hamstring injury seems to be on the right track.

The all-rounder provided an update on social media ahead of the team selection for the third Test against England, starting in Rajkot from February 15.

'Getting better #NCA', Jadeja captioned his Instagram post.

 

Jadeja missed

the second Test in Visakhapatnam after injuring his hamstring during the series opener in Hyderabad. He has been working on his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and it remains to be seen if he has recovered sufficiently from his injury to be picked in the squad for the third Test at his home venue in Rajkot.

Jadeja, 35, completed 15 years in international cricket on Thursday. The Saurashtra all-rounder had made his India debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 8, 2009.

'15 years of living my dream -- grateful for every moment!' he captioned the Instagram video.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bumrah is making us fall in love...'
'Bumrah is making us fall in love...'
Bumrah Takes A Dig At Fans
Bumrah Takes A Dig At Fans
Is Kishan Defying Dravid?
Is Kishan Defying Dravid?
Should You Invest In ELSS?
Should You Invest In ELSS?
Only Dhoni Could Do This!
Only Dhoni Could Do This!
Protesting farmers stopped from marching to Parl
Protesting farmers stopped from marching to Parl
Modi not OBC by birth, says Rahul; thanks BJP for...
Modi not OBC by birth, says Rahul; thanks BJP for...

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Indian batting lacking zing in Kohli's absence

Indian batting lacking zing in Kohli's absence

'Kohli's absence is a blow for India'

'Kohli's absence is a blow for India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances