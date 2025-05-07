HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ronaldo Jr gets first call-up for Portugal under-15 squad

Ronaldo Jr gets first call-up for Portugal under-15 squad

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 04:50 IST

x

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, currently developing at Al-Nassr's youth academy in Saudi Arabia, will join Portugal for a tournament in Croatia this month, facing Japan, Greece and England in his first taste of international football. Photograph: Yazeed Aldhawaihi/Reuters

The next chapter of the Ronaldo legacy began on Tuesday when Cristiano Jr received his first call-up to Portugal’s Under-15 squad, marking the start of what could become football's most compelling father-son succession story.

The 14-year-old forward, currently developing at Al-Nassr's youth academy in Saudi Arabia, will join Portugal for a tournament in Croatia this month, facing Japan, Greece and England in his first taste of international football.

"Proud of you, son," wrote 40-year-old Portugal captain Ronaldo on social media, sharing the squad announcement.

 

The five-times Ballon d'Or winner, who led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title, has scored a world record 136 goals in 219 internationals and will watch with parental pride as his eldest son looks to tread a similar path.

Ronaldo Jr has already followed in his father's footsteps at club level, having played in the youth teams of the Portugal great's former clubs Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, before moving to Saudi Arabia with his family.

The teenager reportedly netted 58 goals during his stint in Italy, while clips of Ronaldo Jr mimicking his father’s trademark 'Siu' celebration at Al-Nassr have gone viral.

In 2022, Ronaldo said his son was eager to one day share the pitch with him. "My son tells me, 'Dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!'" he revealed at the time.

Despite Ronaldo Jr being born in the United States and spending much of his early childhood in Spain - granting him eligibility for three nations - his call-up by Portugal is likely an indication of his future international allegiance.

For a country whose modern football identity has been shaped by his father's remarkable two-decade reign, Ronaldo Jr's inclusion in Portugal's under-15 squad could be the first step in a generational succession that will capture headlines.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Inter sink Barca in extra-time to make Champions final
PIX: Inter sink Barca in extra-time to make Champions final
Serena, Simone, Sha'Carri Rule Met Gala
Serena, Simone, Sha'Carri Rule Met Gala
Sania Reflects On Realities Of Motherhood
Sania Reflects On Realities Of Motherhood
'Habemus Sinner!': World No. 1 Returns
'Habemus Sinner!': World No. 1 Returns
PIX: Back from ban, China's Zhao is World snooker champ
PIX: Back from ban, China's Zhao is World snooker champ

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International No Diet Day: 5 Weight Loss Secrets

webstory image 2

9 Of The Oldest Swimming Pools Of India

webstory image 3

Prebiotics Vs Probiotics: 7 Foods With Prebiotics

VIDEOS

SRK, Kiara, Isha Ambani dazzle at Met Gala1:34

SRK, Kiara, Isha Ambani dazzle at Met Gala

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family in Karnal1:06

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay...

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack2:18

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD