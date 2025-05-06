HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Serena, Simone, Sha'Carri Rule Met Gala

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read
May 06, 2025 18:43 IST

The 2025 Met Gala wasn't just a celebration of fashion -- it was a powerful reminder that athletes are the new style icons.

From Grand Slam champions to Olympic gold medalists, some of the world's most iconic athletes brought their signature style to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Serena Williams stunned in seafoam silk and a quilted cape. Photograph: Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams, the queen of the court and a Met Gala regular, made a dazzling return in a seafoam green silk gown with a dramatic quilted cape.

Interpreting this year's theme 'Tailored for You', the 43-year-old tennis legend exuded regal poise and sophistication. Though husband Alexis Ohanian was absent, all eyes remained firmly on Serena.

Venus Williams

 

Her sister Venus Williams delivered a powerful fashion statement of her own. The five-time Wimbledon champion rocked a custom Lacoste look -- a sparkling emerald-green polo and matching pleated tennis skirt, topped off with a voluminous cape.

Simone Biles

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnastics icon Simone Biles turned heads in a dramatic electric-blue minidress, complete with a voluminous bustle and sweeping cape. Paired with matching heels and soft glam, Biles' look was both playful and powerful.

Sha'Carri Richardson

Also making waves was Sha’Carri Richardson, fresh off her triumphant 2024 Paris Olympics campaign. The American sprint queen returned to the Met Gala as part of this year's official host committee. Never one to shy away from bold style, Sha’Carri stunned in a Valentino look curated by Alessandro Michele.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton swapped the racetrack for the red carpet at the Met Gala and delivered a masterclass in style. The seven-time F1 world champion and new Ferrari star turned heads with a bold, meticulously curated look that honored the night's theme celebrating Black dandies in fashion.

Lewis Hamilton

As a co-chair of the event, Hamilton didn't just show up -- he showed out. His ensemble, months in the making, blended cultural reverence with modern edge, reaffirming his status as both a motorsport icon and a fashion trailblazer.

REDIFF SPORTS
