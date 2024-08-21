News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronak wins bronze at U17 World wrestling C'ship

Ronak wins bronze at U17 World wrestling C'ship

Source: PTI
August 21, 2024 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ronak Dahiya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

India's Ronak Dahiya bagged the bronze medal in the 110kg Greco-Roman category at the U17 World Wrestling Championship in Amman, Jordan.

In the bronze medal play-off, Ronak, currently ranked two in the world in his age-group weight category, comfortably disposed the challenge of Turkey's Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India's first medal from the championship on Tuesday.

 

Earlier, Ronak had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary in the semi-final. The gold in this category was won by Ukraine's Ivan Yankovskyi, who beat Czako 13-4 by virtue of technical superiority.

India have a chance of a second medal in the 51 kg repechage if Sainath Pardhi wins two bouts.

He is first pitted against Dominic Michael Munaretto of the United States and if he wins the bout then he will fight the bronze medal play off with either Kazakhstan's Mussan Yerassyl or Iran's Abolfazl Mehrdad Karamiegaei.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Women's T20 WC moved to UAE amid Bangladesh unrest
Women's T20 WC moved to UAE amid Bangladesh unrest
Where's Hardik Holidaying?
Where's Hardik Holidaying?
US Open prize money: How much do the winners get?
US Open prize money: How much do the winners get?
'This Is The Age Where He Has To Bowl'
'This Is The Age Where He Has To Bowl'
Kannauj girl's aunt helped former block head rape her
Kannauj girl's aunt helped former block head rape her
'Just to malign govt': Maha CM on Badlapur protests
'Just to malign govt': Maha CM on Badlapur protests
'There Is No Struggle, I'm Doing Fine'
'There Is No Struggle, I'm Doing Fine'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

SKY Enjoys 'English Summer'

SKY Enjoys 'English Summer'

'16 Yrs And The Fire Still Burns Bright'

'16 Yrs And The Fire Still Burns Bright'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances