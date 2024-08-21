News
US Open 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

US Open 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

August 21, 2024 12:55 IST
Coco Gauff

IMAGE: American teenager Coco Gauff mounted a fierce comeback to beat Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the 2023 US Open women's final. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books but they also provide serious financial incentives.

 

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 US Open, the last major of the year:

WHEN IS THE U.S. OPEN HAPPENING?

* The main draws run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND IN 2024?

* The total prize money is $75 million.

* It has increased 15% from 2023.

HOW MUCH WILL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN?

* First round: $100,000

* Second round: $140,000

* Third round: $215,000

* Round of 16: $325,000

* Quarter-finals: $530,000

* Semi-finals: $1 million

* Runner-up: $1.8 million

* Champion: $3.6 million

HOW DOES THE WINNER'S PRIZE COMPARE TO 2023?

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the2023 US Open men's singles final. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

* The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2023, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, received $3 million each in prize money.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS in 2024?

* Australian Open 2024 singles champions, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, received A$3.15 million each ($2.08 million).

* French Open 2024 singles champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, received 2.4 million euros ($2.66 million) each.

* Wimbledon 2024 singles champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova, received 2.7 million pounds ($3.51 million) each.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DOUBLES AT THE U.S. OPEN IN 2024?

* First round: $25,000

* Round of 32: $40,000

* Round of 16: $63,000

* Quarter-finals: $110,000

* Semi-finals: $190,000

* Runners-up: $375,000

* Champion: $750,000

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT THE U.S. OPEN IN 2024?

* First round: $10,000

* Round of 16: $16,500

* Quarter-finals: $27,500

* Semi-finals: $50,000

* Runners-up: $100,000

* Champion: $200,000

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

($1 = 0.7688 pounds)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
