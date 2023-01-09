News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Roberto Martinez named new Portugal coach

Roberto Martinez named new Portugal coach

Last updated on: January 09, 2023 18:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Roberto Martinez

IMAGE: New Portugal coach Roberto Martinez during the presentation. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

Former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been named the new manager of Portugal's national squad, the country's football federation (FPF) said on Monday.

"I appreciate the enthusiasm and ambition with which he (Martinez) received the invitation," FPF President Fernando Gomes told a news conference as Martinez stood next to him. "This is an important moment for the national team"

 

Martinez, from Spain, stepped down as Belgium's coach following his side's World Cup group stage exit, saying he had made the decision to end his six-year tenure some time ago and would have left even if they had been crowned champions.

It ended a long spell in charge of the side in which he took them to number one in the world rankings and third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Martinez, 49, is replacing former Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who also left his job after the team suffered a shock defeat by Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Santos, who was widely criticised for his tactics, became Portugal coach in 2014 and led the country in 109 matches. They won the European Championship in 2016 and UEFA's inaugural Nations League in 2018-19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Barcelona edge Atletico; Roma hold Milan
PIX: Barcelona edge Atletico; Roma hold Milan
Ronaldo could make Saudi debut against Messi's PSG
Ronaldo could make Saudi debut against Messi's PSG
Don't Write Off Virat, Rohit: Vengsarkar
Don't Write Off Virat, Rohit: Vengsarkar
Won't wear sweater until...: Rahul on T-shirt in biting cold
Won't wear sweater until...: Rahul on T-shirt in biting cold
Capex Crosses Rs 6 Trillion In December
Capex Crosses Rs 6 Trillion In December
SEE: Rohit slams the bowlers, meet the fans
SEE: Rohit slams the bowlers, meet the fans
China Reopens Borders After 3 Years
China Reopens Borders After 3 Years

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

I have not given up on T20 format: Rohit Sharma

I have not given up on T20 format: Rohit Sharma

Never been to college, but I think I did well: Dhoni

Never been to college, but I think I did well: Dhoni

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances