I have not given up on T20 format: Rohit Sharma

IMAG: ERohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, are currently not a part of the shortest format. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said he has no plans to 'give up on T20 Internationals' amid strong indications that the transition has already started under Hardik Pandya.

According to sources, the BCCI wants a young team to be built under Hardik's leadership for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in 2024.

Rohit, along with another former skipper Virat Kohli and recently sacked vice-captain KL Rahul, are currently not a part of the shortest format.

"Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format," Rohit told mediapersons on the eve of first ODI against Sri Lanka.