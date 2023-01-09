Don't Write Off Virat, Rohit: Vengsarkar

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli return to the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Dilip Vengsarkar backs "great players" Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to keep their place in the Indian team despite young players knocking on the door of selectors.

All Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Dilip Vengsarkar at the Mumbai Press Club, January 7, 2023.

"They've done great service to Indian cricket, they are extremely fit and both have a lot of cricket left in them. I think when there's an important event, they will be back in the T20 team," Vengsarkar, a former India captain who served as chief of the selectors, said at an event at the Mumbai Press Club on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

"They are an integral part of the Test team. I'm sure they'll continue. I'm a huge fan of both of them," Vengsarkar added.

While Vengsarkar said the Indian think-tank should plan for the future, he said age is no criteria and that both Rohit and Kohli are physically and mentally strong to continue in the national side.

IMAGE: The Indian T20 team celebrate a wicket in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Rajkot, January 7, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

"India is one of the best in the world at the moment and because of the IPL, players have improved," Vengsarkar explained.

"If India play with or against top players in the world, you see their work ethic and when you play against the best all the time, you'll improve as well and that enhances the quality of the player.

"I'm sure India will do very well against Australia. Australia are a good side, there's no question about it. It'll be a good game of cricket," Vengsarkar added.

With T20 cricket winning over fans, cricket lovers have shifted interest from 50-over cricket.

But Vengsarkar believes 50-over format is here to stay. Here's why: