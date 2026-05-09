HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Hopes Dashed At World Squash Championships

Indian Hopes Dashed At World Squash Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 18:06 IST

x

India's singles campaign at the World Squash Championships ended after Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar faced defeats, leaving Veer Chotrani as the sole Indian contender.

Photograph: World Squash/X

Photograph: World Squash/X

Key Points

  • Ramit Tandon lost to Kareem El Torkey at the World Squash Championships.
  • Velavan Senthilkumar was defeated by Victor Crouin in the squash tournament.
  • Veer Chotrani is the only Indian player remaining in the competition.
  • Chotrani is set to face defending champion Mostafa Asal in the second round.

India's singles challenge ended at the World Squash Championships with the defeats of Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar.

Tandon's Defeat Against El Torkey

A day after Veer Chotrani edged out higher-ranked compatriot Abhay Singh in the first round, world No. 40 Tandon lost to Egyptian world No. 21 Kareem El Torkey 6-11 11-7 6-11 0-11.

 

Senthilkumar's Loss To Crouin

World No. 50 Senthilkumar went down to world No. 5 Victor Crouin, the Frenchman, who won 11-8 11-8 11-3.

Chotrani To Face Defending Champion

Chotrani will meet Egyptian world No. 1 and defending champion Mostafa Asal in the second round on Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Chotrani goes down in final
Chotrani goes down in final
India's Veer Chotrani upsets seed to reach Hamburg Open quarterfinals
India's Veer Chotrani upsets seed to reach Hamburg Open quarterfinals
Squash: Mixed fortunes for Indians in Washington
Squash: Mixed fortunes for Indians in Washington
World squash qualifier: Chotrani, Anahat in semis
World squash qualifier: Chotrani, Anahat in semis
Chotrani Bows Out After Quarterfinal Thriller
Chotrani Bows Out After Quarterfinal Thriller

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Folk Artists Celebrate ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's Swearing-In ceremony as WB CM0:56

Folk Artists Celebrate ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's...

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As BJP's First Bengal Chief Minister0:54

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As BJP's First Bengal Chief...

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony0:11

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO