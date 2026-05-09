Indian Hopes Dashed At World Squash Championships

India's singles campaign at the World Squash Championships ended after Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar faced defeats, leaving Veer Chotrani as the sole Indian contender.

Photograph: World Squash/X

Key Points Ramit Tandon lost to Kareem El Torkey at the World Squash Championships.

Velavan Senthilkumar was defeated by Victor Crouin in the squash tournament.

Veer Chotrani is the only Indian player remaining in the competition.

Chotrani is set to face defending champion Mostafa Asal in the second round.

India's singles challenge ended at the World Squash Championships with the defeats of Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar.

Tandon's Defeat Against El Torkey

A day after Veer Chotrani edged out higher-ranked compatriot Abhay Singh in the first round, world No. 40 Tandon lost to Egyptian world No. 21 Kareem El Torkey 6-11 11-7 6-11 0-11.

Senthilkumar's Loss To Crouin

World No. 50 Senthilkumar went down to world No. 5 Victor Crouin, the Frenchman, who won 11-8 11-8 11-3.

Chotrani To Face Defending Champion

Chotrani will meet Egyptian world No. 1 and defending champion Mostafa Asal in the second round on Sunday.