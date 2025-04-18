World squash qualifier: Chotrani, Anahat in semis

IMAGE: India Veer Chotrani will meet Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong in the semi-finals of the World Squash Championships Asia qualifying tournament in Kuala Lumpur. Photograph: Khel India X

India’s Veer Chotrani and Anahat Singh advanced to the semi-finals of the World Squash Championships Asia qualifying tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Second seed Chotrani beat sixth seeded home favourite Mohammad Syafiq Kamal 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 in the men's singles and 17-year-old Anahat, seeded fifth, produced a dominant display, to defeat Japan's Akari Midorikawa 11-1, 11-7, 11-5 in the women's quarter-finals.

While Chotrani will meet Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong, who got the better of Malaysia’s Darren Pragasam 6-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-6, Anahat will take on eighth-seeded Helen Tang of Hong Kong in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Tang beat India's Tanvi Khanna 11-5, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9 in the quarter-finals.

Khanna had upstaged top seed N Ching Cheng of Hong Kong in her previous match.

The winners of the tournament qualify for the World Championships, scheduled in Chicago from May 9 to 17.